Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.67. 5,956,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $92.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

