Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.21. 3,347,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,208. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

