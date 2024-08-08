Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.390-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.9 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39-0.49 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ VECO traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 1,058,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,616. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,505. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

