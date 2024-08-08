Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39-0.49 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.390-0.490 EPS.

VECO stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,616. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.22. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $108,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $380,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

