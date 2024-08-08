Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 254,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,328. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,444.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $380,505. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

