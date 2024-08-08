Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veracyte updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Veracyte Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of VCYT traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 390,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,638. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at $469,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at $469,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,686 shares of company stock valued at $382,807. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

