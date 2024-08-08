Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.32 on Monday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 171,199 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

