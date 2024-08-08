Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Verasity has a market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000804 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

