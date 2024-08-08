Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up to $17.77

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $20.30. Viasat shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 347,407 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Viasat Stock Up 39.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Viasat by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

