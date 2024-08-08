Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 7,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.