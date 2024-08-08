VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1811 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CID traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

