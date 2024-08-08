VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of USTB traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,127. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.