VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USTB traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,127. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

