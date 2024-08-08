VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 7,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $55.31.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
