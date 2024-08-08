VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

