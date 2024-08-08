VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ULVM stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.11. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $78.51.

About VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

