VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ULVM stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.11. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $78.51.
About VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF
