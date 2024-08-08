Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,202,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VST traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. 8,852,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

