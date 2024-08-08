VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Announces Earnings Results

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. VTEX had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. VTEX’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. VTEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

VTEX Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,446. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

