Walden Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 629 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. 283,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

