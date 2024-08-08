Walden Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 459,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 828,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 501,484 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,252,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,847,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

