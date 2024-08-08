Walden Wealth Partners LLC Has $27.09 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 15.1% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Walden Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. 1,666,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,437. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

