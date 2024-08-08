Walden Wealth Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 47,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Union Pacific by 153.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

UNP traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.54. 1,444,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average is $239.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.