Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24), with a volume of 15486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Walker Crips Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.29.

Walker Crips Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

