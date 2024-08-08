Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,286. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

