Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $30.90 million and $1.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,151,487 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

