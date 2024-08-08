Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 797,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,425. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

