Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:WTS traded down $8.56 on Thursday, reaching $185.12. 329,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

