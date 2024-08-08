Wedbush Raises UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $8.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

UWMC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 2,489,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,214. UWM has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.00 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,333.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UWM by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in UWM by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UWM by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

