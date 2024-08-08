Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $370.00 to $418.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $386.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $355.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $344.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/9/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $377.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.40. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $356.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

