Wells Fargo & Company Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $360.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

MOH stock opened at $334.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.07.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $3,876,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

