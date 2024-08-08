Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
