Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Dividend History for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

