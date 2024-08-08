Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WDI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

