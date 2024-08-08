Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock remained flat at $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 356,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $5.07.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.