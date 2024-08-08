Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $63.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
