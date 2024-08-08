Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMB. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

WMB traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,245. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,006,000 after buying an additional 3,373,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after buying an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after buying an additional 1,679,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

