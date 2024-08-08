Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WMB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of WMB opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

