Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.08.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

