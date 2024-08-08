Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $131.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,171,039. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,406,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 72,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 192,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $137.75 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $138.93. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.