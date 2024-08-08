Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $139.55. 2,472,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,700. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.93.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $18,171,039. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $152,843,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $58,213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 192,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 132.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,444,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

