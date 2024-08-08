Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

WWW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

