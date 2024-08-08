Wrapped AVAX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.01 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $148.53 million and approximately $53.01 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for about $22.44 or 0.00036538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,618,882 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,635,879.83841836. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.72147981 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1106 active market(s) with $47,730,235.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

