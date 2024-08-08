Wrapped eETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.42 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for $2,792.38 or 0.04540576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,425,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,424,423.09537899. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,535.1901812 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $27,698,367.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

