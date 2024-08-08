WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CEO Buys $48,750.00 in Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) CEO Sima Sistani acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
WW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 2,802,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
