Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,810. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
