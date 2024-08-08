Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,810. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

