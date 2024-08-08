Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 30th

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 682,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,421. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.
Get Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Resorts
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Energy Provider’s Stock Skyrockets on Huge Q2 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.