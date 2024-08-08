Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 30th

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 682,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,421. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

