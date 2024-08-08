XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $67.45 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 13% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $67.45 million and approximately $485,902.77 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.44 or 0.96631890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00471527 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $574,591.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

