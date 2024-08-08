YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s current price.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE YETI traded up $6.27 on Thursday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,277. YETI has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,690,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,090,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 311.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in YETI by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,859 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

