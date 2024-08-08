Yvette K. Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

AR opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

