ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $449,890.06 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00059218 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00037741 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

