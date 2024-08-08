ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. DA Davidson cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.