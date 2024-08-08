ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

